68th Annual Temple City Camellia Festival Coronation Ceremony Held Friday

February 6th, 2012 by Terry Miller

On Friday, February 3, Lorenzo Blanco and Layla Cattani were officially crowned as Royal King and Queen of the 68th Annual Camellia Festival of Temple City. The announcement was made by Trish O’Brien, General Chairperson of the 2012 Camellia Festival. The Coronation Ceremony was held at the Community Center at Live Oak Park.

These first graders were chosen from a group of children that participated in our annual Play Day. The Royal Court will reign over the 2012 Camellia Festival, February 24 through 26 and will ride in the parade on February 25 along Las Tunas Drive on a special float build just for them. The Banner Carriers will carry their Majesties Royal Banner in the parade.

Members of the Royal Court

Princess Carter Grimaldi

Prince Tyler Williams

Princess Madison Gillilan

Prince Noah Shifter

Queen Layla Cattani

King Lorenzo Blanco

Banner Carriers-

Madison Kidd

Aidan Chirivella

Emi Sakamoto

Maxson Sexton

The Banner Carriers helped Giordano Camera this year’s theme winner and a first grader at La Rosa Elementary School announce the theme for this year’s event “Let the Good Time Roll”.

Passing on their crowns and capes at the Coronation Ceremony were last year’s

Camellia Festival King Hector Gomez Jr. and Queen Abigail Alfonso.

Trish O’Brien, General Chairperson announced the Honorary Grand Marshal, Deputy Rick Adams a 23-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Marshal Jimmy Conrad professional soccer player and Temple City graduate for the 68th Annual Camellia Festival Parade.

Kristi Ferntheil coordinated the entertainment for the evening with the Brighter Side Singers

and the Temple City High School Jr. Varsity Cheerleaders.

Guests for the evening included parents, family and friends of the Royal Court

and Banner Carriers. Past royalty members, city, school and chamber of commerce officials,

community leaders and Camellia Festival committee members.