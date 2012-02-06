68th Annual Temple City Camellia Festival Coronation Ceremony Held Friday

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
February 6th, 2012 by Terry Miller
On Friday, February 3, Lorenzo Blanco and Layla Cattani were officially crowned as Royal King and Queen of the 68th Annual Camellia Festival of Temple City. The announcement was made by Trish O’Brien, General Chairperson of the 2012 Camellia Festival. The Coronation Ceremony was held at the Community Center at Live Oak Park.
These first graders were chosen from a group of children that participated in our annual Play Day. The Royal Court will reign over the 2012 Camellia Festival, February 24 through 26 and will ride in the parade on February 25 along Las Tunas Drive on a special float build just for them. The Banner Carriers will carry their Majesties Royal Banner in the parade.
Members of the Royal Court
Princess Carter Grimaldi
Prince Tyler Williams
Princess Madison Gillilan
Prince Noah Shifter
Queen Layla Cattani
King Lorenzo Blanco
Banner Carriers-
Madison Kidd
Aidan Chirivella
Emi Sakamoto
Maxson Sexton
The Banner Carriers helped Giordano Camera this year’s theme winner and a first grader at La Rosa Elementary School announce the theme for this year’s event “Let the Good Time Roll”.
Passing on their crowns and capes at the Coronation Ceremony were last year’s
Camellia Festival King Hector Gomez Jr. and Queen Abigail Alfonso.
Trish O’Brien, General Chairperson announced the Honorary Grand Marshal, Deputy Rick Adams a 23-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Marshal Jimmy Conrad professional soccer player and Temple City graduate for the 68th Annual Camellia Festival Parade.
Kristi Ferntheil coordinated the entertainment for the evening with the Brighter Side Singers
and the Temple City High School Jr. Varsity Cheerleaders.
Guests for the evening included parents, family and friends of the Royal Court
and Banner Carriers. Past royalty members, city, school and chamber of commerce officials,
community leaders and Camellia Festival committee members.
Andreas
February 8, 2017 at 7:27 am
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again. Want more.
allin1panel