Camellia Festival Organizers Keeping Fingers Crossed for Better Weather

February 25th, 2011 by Terry Miller
Will it rain on the parade, again? This is the $64,000 question organizers are asking themselves and trying to decide if the Festival should be postponed, However, according to reliable sources….the show will probably go on, at least for now. No decision has yet been made to cancel but the possibility is that if heavy rains occur through the night and in the early morning hours, the organizers will have no choice but to postpone the event. Cancellation will not be determined until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.
All rides & food booths will be closed during rain, however will open immediately if rain stops.
Denise Todloski
August 25, 2016 at 9:29 am
Regarding this photo from your Tribune post:
Scenes from Last Year’s parade held amid heavy rains _ Photos by Terry Miller
We would like to use the image on our website and are seeking permission from the photographer, Terry Miller.
Can you put me in touch with Terry?
Please visit our website to see our work on monitoring and evaluating health information systems to improve health outcomes world wide.
Thank you
Denise Todloski
Senior Graphic Designer
MEASURE Evaluation
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
400 Meadowmont Circle
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.0430
denisebt@email.unc.edu