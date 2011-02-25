Camellia Festival Organizers Keeping Fingers Crossed for Better Weather

February 25th, 2011 by Terry Miller

Will it rain on the parade, again? This is the $64,000 question organizers are asking themselves and trying to decide if the Festival should be postponed, However, according to reliable sources….the show will probably go on, at least for now. No decision has yet been made to cancel but the possibility is that if heavy rains occur through the night and in the early morning hours, the organizers will have no choice but to postpone the event. Cancellation will not be determined until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.

All rides & food booths will be closed during rain, however will open immediately if rain stops.