January 14th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Temple City Man Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault

Long History of arrests….Held on Bail of $6.21 Million

A 44-year-old man was charged Friday for allegedly killing a woman and stabbing three others over a span of ten hours, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

John Ralph Perales of Temple City has been charged with seven felony counts in case KA114353: one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The felony complaint includes a special allegation that the defendant personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the crime.

The charging document also alleges the defendant has been previously convicted of accessory after the fact in 1991, burglary in 1992, attempted first-degree burglary in 1996, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle in 2001, prisoner in possession of a weapon in 2001, carrying a dirk or dagger in 2011 and false imprisonment by violence in 2014.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned Friday but the court appearance was continued to Feb. 2 in Department N of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch. Perales is currently being held on $6.21 million bail.

Prosecutors said Perales reportedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s El Monte home in the early morning of Jan. 11.

After spending some time there, Perales allegedly crawled on top of his ex-girlfriend as she was sleeping, woke her up and then stabbed her, prosecutors said. As the victim fought Perales off of her, her son , 10 years old, tried to help and also was injured, prosecutors added.

Following the attack, Perales fled the scene and later went to the Temple City home of Diane Alarcon. While spending some time there with Alarcon and another male guest, an argument ensued and Perales allegedly struck both Alarcon and the male with a wrench, according to prosecutors.

The defendant then reportedly stabbed both victims with a knife before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

Authorities arrived at Alarcon’s home and the injured male was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Alarcon later died from her injuries.

Law enforcement later located the defendant at his residence and he was arrested in connection with the attacks.

If convicted as charged, Perales faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the El Monte Police Department.

