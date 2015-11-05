Veterans Day: 11.11.2015

November 5th, 2015 by Temple City Tribune

Nov. 11, 1918 – The End of “The War to End All Wars”

By Terry Miller

World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov, 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.”

The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m.

The United States Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when it passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926…

The 11th of November 1918 marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary and far reaching war in human annals and the resumption by the people of the United States of peaceful relations with other nations, which we hope may never again be severed, and it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.

Locally in Monrovia, Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at Library Park at 11 a.m. on Nov 11. In Sierra Madre, the events take place Sunday, Nov. 8.

The community and all current and former members of the U.S. military and their families are invited to join other local veterans, city officials and community leaders for a special, free Veterans Day ceremony on the steps of the Pasadena historic City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. On Friday, Nov. 13, Pasadena City Hall and many city services will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, Mayor Terry Tornek and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Garth P. Massey will lead the poignant ceremony honoring the sacrifices made by the military’s men and women, and their families, in service to our country and protection of our freedoms.

At 11:11 a.m., a flyover of Pasadena City Hall by historic military aircraft will occur. Displays of military vehicles; music by the Pasadena City College Pep Band; uniformed attendance by local high school ROTC units and free refreshments sponsored by Farmer John, Wheatland and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 809 will be available.

Guests include Pasadena area veterans, Pasadena City College veteran students, Pasadena Police and Fire departments and the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines. Sponsors include the city of Pasadena, Pasadena City College, Pasadena Senior Center, Pasadena Naval League, Vietnam Veterans of America (Ch. 446), Tuskegee Airmen and The American Legion Post 13.

Arcadia Seniors will honor veterans at a special luncheon Friday, Nov. 6 at noon at the Community Center.

Sierra Madre will hold a ceremony at Memorial Park by the Veteran’s Wall, Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Alhambra Park- Veterans Memorial celebration will have a special emphasis this year as the Alhambra community pays honor to the remaining veterans of World War II, which ended 70 years ago. There will be a light lunch following the ceremony, time to personally thank WWII veterans and so many others who have served the nation.