5 Easy Fixes to Prep Your Body for Beach Season

May 31st, 2018 by Yajen Tan

With Summer just around the corner, how do you plan on stepping up your workout routine

By Yajen Tan

By now, you’re probably starting to regret having signed up for that gym membership that you haven’t touched since February. But with beach season just around the corner, you’re probably starting to wonder just how much progress you can make with such little time left. Fear not, despite not having months and months of time to prepare, you’ve still got a fair shot to get your body moving in the right direction, and start developing behaviors that will give you that summer confidence all year round.

Preparing your body for training

Before you dive headfirst into the best workout or diet program that crosses your eye, take a few days to sit down and figure out what supplemental behaviors can help increase your chance of success. The majority of the people, who eventually hit all of their fitness and nutrition goals, share a couple common traits. These people are very mindful about how their bodies operate, and make sure to take care of those needs first, before running into the gym. If you’re looking to step up your game this summer, figure out how you can apply these tips to boost your results this summer.

Pump up your water intake

Water is a simple, yet often overlooked, element in a healthy lifestyle. Many of our bodies’ internal processes rely greatly on us staying hydrated. To really point out just how important that is, a mere 2% decrease in overall water weight can cause significant changes in blood flow and blood volume, which then can cause loss of focus, low energy, and decreased physical performance.

To keep yourself more hydrated throughout the day, make sure you keep water readily available. This might mean carrying a water bottle with you throughout the day, or leaving a large cup at your desk during work. Personally, I enjoy using a cup much more, because I don’t have to remove a cap every time I want to take a drink.

Start crafting your green smoothie

The benefits of incorporating a green smoothie, in your daily routine, are truly amazing. For starters, it’s a super easy way to help you meet your daily nutrient needs. You can compress a whole lot of vitamins, minerals, and fiber into just a couple ounces of liquid. On top of that, it also acts as a great way to help you meet your hydration needs early on in the day.

Figure out how stressed you are

There aren’t many people who account for stress in their fitness and nutrition behaviors. The reality is that we’re more stressed today than ever before and that can seriously impact the quality of your workouts and overall physical well-being. Interestingly enough, exercise is amazing for close to all groups of individuals, but when it comes to people who face highly stressful lifestyles, it can actually worsen the amount of stress that they face.

Workouts/activity

Once you’ve taken the time to prepare your body for a physical transformation, exercise will play a huge role in your results. I recommend that you take a few weeks to really work on creating a habit of exercise that you can stick to. This might be as simple as doing 50 jumping jacks when you wake up every morning or taking a 20 to 60 minute walk at the start or end of your day. The purpose of these exercises is to get you up and moving more frequently, but also to create a very welcoming environment that you’ll be able to then build off of.

If you’re registered for a gym membership and ready to rumble, I recommend starting out with a full body strength training routine to help build up some extra strength and fix any potential imbalances that may exist. When you’re taking this approach, it’s always helpful to seek the advice of a professional to help you accelerate your results and minimize any potential risks.

Nutrition

As easy as nutrition can be, the wrong approach can really make it tough to want to see it completely through. My own approach to nutrition is simple. Make sure to develop a diet that is suitable to your taste preferences and lifestyle, and then find a balance that will allow you to still have enough those treats and pleasures that help make you smile.