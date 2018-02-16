“Valentine’s Day for Singles Why It’s Better”

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
February 16th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune
Hedda Muskat’s article about being single on Valentine’s Day is a keeper!
I too, like most of my fellow bipeds, have experienced loneliness, especially on Valentine’s Day, and longed for romance.
My rescue came when I invited myself to a good dinner by the seaside, followed by the latest movie. And yes, I enjoyed my company.
Those whose vocation is mental health all agree that before we can love others, we must first love ourselves — with the proviso, of course, that our self-love doesn’t degenerate into narcissism.
So now, in the twilight of my years, I have two Valentines: The first (and the greatest one) is my wife, who is the love of my life … and the second (and lesser one) is myself.