Alleviating Summer Boredom

June 21st, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

By Sandi Khine



As the humid, hot months of summer begin to set in, it is easy for anyone to fall into a never-ending slump of sleeping, eating, and repeating. Fortunately, summer does not have to mean boring, groggy days. There are a multitude of ways to heat up this summer’s activities and make summer 2018 one of the most fulfilling.

One of the easiest ways to stay active this summer is to try out new activities.

1. What better way to spend your days than to pick up a new recipe book and begin experimenting? The culinary world is filled with opportunities to expand skills and indulge in a variety of tasty treats.

2. Begin blogging. In an era with dozens of social media platforms, it can be difficult to get your voice heard. Blogging provides a way for you to create your own, where you can express anything from your ideas and opinions to happenings in your daily life.

3. One of the most common summer tropes is swinging in a hammock with a book in one hand and a chilled drink in another. This summer, there is no shortage of literary material to indulge in no matter your preferences; thriller, crime, romance, travel, music, sports, and more. The New York Times has compiled a list of the most fascinating reads for this summer, and there is surely at least one story for everyone.

In sunny Southern California, it may seem like the days are endless, stretching long into hot evening nights. Luckily, there are a myriad of events going on this summer to help you cool off and try new things.

1. 626 Night Market in Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA.

The annual 626 Night Market is returning this summer over the span of four weekends (June 29-July 1, July 20-22, Aug. 10-12, Aug. 31-Sept. 2). With hundreds of food, crafts, arts, and music attractions, the Night Market garners tens of thousands of attendees, a great opportunity to check out local food and businesses and even make new friends.

2. Public Star Party at Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, CA.

The Los Angeles Astronomical Society hosts public star parties one Saturday every month, where viewers can use telescopes to gaze at the stars. On June 23, July 21, Aug. 18, and later dates, anyone can go to the Griffith Observatory from 2-10 p.m. and observe the stars above.

3. Delicious Little Tokyo in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CA.

On the weekend of July 20-21, Go Little Tokyo is hosting a unique event highlighting the culture, community, food, and markets in Little Tokyo. With tons of resources, maps, websites, and signs, you won’t get lost in Little Tokyo’s bountiful cultural environment and might even find your new favorite food spot.

As the day blends in with night during the hot summer evenings, it’s important to have some activities to keep you grounded. With no shortage of activities to try and events to attend, there is sure to be something for everyone to stay cool this summer.