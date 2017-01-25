Temple City Blotters: Jan. 15 – Jan. 21

January 25th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Jan. 15

An assault with a deadly weapon occurred at 12:40 p.m., in the 9800 block of Broadway. The suspect (victim’s acquaintance) threatened the victim with a handgun.

Jan.16

A petty theft occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., in the 4500 block of Temple City Boulevard. Someone stole property from an unlocked vehicle.

Jan. 17

A stolen vehicle occurred between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., in the 9900 block of Garibaldi Avenue.

A petty theft arrest of a MH/56 was made at 4:10 p.m. at Oak Avenue and Workman Avenue. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect who had a warrant for his arrest and a package he recently stole from a front porch.

A residential burglary occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of Longden Avenue. The suspect entered a residence through an unlocked door and stole property. He ran from the location once he saw the victim.

A residential burglary occurred at 10 p.m., in the 6100 block of Sultana Avenue. Someone entered a residence through an unlocked window while the victim was inside his bedroom, but nothing appeared to be taken.

Jan. 19

A residential burglary occurred at 12:30 p.m., in the 4800 block of Fratus Drive. Someone entered a residence through an unlocked window and stole property.

A residential burglary occurred at 12:45 p.m., in the 5100 block of Kauffman Avenue. The witness saw a suspicious vehicle parked with a male and female passenger. The witness went to his neighbor’s house and rang the door bell. Three male suspects exited through the back door, entered the parked vehicle and fled the scene.

A residential burglary occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., in the 10600 block of Key West Street. Someone forced open the front door, but it was uncertain anything was taken.

Jan. 21

A residential burglary occurred between 12:45 p.m. and 2:50 p.m., in the 6600 block of Cloverly Avenue. Someone broke a window, but it was unsure anything was taken.