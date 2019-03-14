6th Annual Mariachi Women’s Festival in Los Angeles

Celebrating the musical talent of performers and female groups from England and the United States with a special tribute to Mexico’s Irish heroes, Los San Patricios.

The Mexican Consulate General in Los Angeles together with the Mariachi Women’s Festival, directed by Dr. Leonor Xochitl Perez, invite the press to a press conference for the 6th Annual Mariachi Women’s Festival, next Tuesday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Consulate General offices.

The 6th Annual Mariachi Women’s Festival in Los Angeles will take place Saturday, March 30 at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse with a lineup of mariachi women ensembles from England and the United States. Performances will include mariachi favorites and Irish-Mexican fusion as a tribute to Mexico’s historic war heroes of the Irish battalion, Los San Patricios.

The press conference will include a special performance by two-time GRAMMY award winning group, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, who will headline the festival, along with Irish-Scottish bagpiper, Tress Maksimuk and an Irish dancer.

The following will be featured:

-Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Carlos Garcia de Alba.

-Consul of Cultural Affairs, Andres Webster Henestrosa.

-Founder and Director of the Mariachi Women’s Festival, Dr. Leonor Xochitl Perez.

-Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea.

-Irish-Scottish bagpiper, Tress Maksimuk and Irish dancer, Shaunessy Sinnett.

The address for this event is at the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles 2401 W. Sixth Street, Los Angeles.

Tickets can be found on bit.ly/2SdGbo9 or mariachiwomen.org

To download festival poster and photographs of festival groups and performers, click on the link below: lion.box.com/s/0g7bob1n81axuf2li08kyj7gtaq1sckh