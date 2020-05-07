8 New Community Testing Sites Open in L.A. County

Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement to add more than 80 community testing sites across the state focused on underserved communities, L.A. County is launching eight testing sites. The new testing sites are opening on a rolling basis, over the course of this week and early next. These eight sites are part of the 80 testing sites statewide powered through a partnership with OptumServe.

Testing will be by appointment only. Registration for all sites is now open. While anyone can sign up for a test, prioritization will align with all L.A. County testing sites, including those who are symptomatic as well as those who are asymptomatic and in institutional settings, over the age of 65, have a chronic medical condition, or are an essential worker. Anyone can sign up for an appointment, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Individuals will not be charged at any test sites.

“We’re so pleased to partner with the state and OptumServe to help meet County and State goals for testing,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of Health Services for L.A. County. “Our focus has been on expanding testing capacity among vulnerable populations and in underserved, at-risk, and low-income communities. These new State-supported sites are an important part of the overall plan to expand testing access in areas that most need it.”

To determine where to locate new testing sites, the state and county looked at both rural and urban areas with currently limited access to testing sites, with consideration for underserved populations, racial and ethnic disparities, and median income, with a goal of enhancing equity so residents have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status. The County also evaluated these recommendations in the context of the existing testing sites at the time of evaluation as well as proximity to nursing homes, homeless shelters, temporary housing units, and other congregate living facilities. Once opened, these additional OptumServe sites will bring the total number of community testing sites across Los Angeles County to 47.

About these Sites:

Opened Early this Week

ChapCare, 1595 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104. West Jordan High School, (Jordan Plus High School) 171 W. Bort St. Long Beach, 90805.

Scheduled for May 7

CSULA, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032 (LA BioSpace Building, 1900 block of Paseo Rancho Castilla, across the street from Public Safety Building). Santa Monica College (SMU) 2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90405 (also known as the “Airport” satellite campus). Hawthorne Memorial Center – Betty Ainsworth Sports Center, 3851 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250.

Scheduled for May 11

ChapCare, 10408 Vacco St., Suite A South El Monte CA 91733. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 21840 Normandie Ave., Torrance, CA 90502. County of LA Crenshaw Area Office, 3606 W. Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016.

To register for these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

For more information on all available county testing sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.