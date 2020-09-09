Bobcat Fire Grows and Evacuation Warnings Expand

The Unified Incident Command of the Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Monrovia Fire Department and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department directed the residents of Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena and Altadena below the Bobcat Fire to prepare to evacuate, as the fire continued to grow rapidly Tuesday night. The evacuation warnings were still in place Wednesday morning as the fire grew to 11,456 acres and remained at 0% containment.

On Monday night, officials for Monrovia issued evacuation warnings for residents living in the foothills below the Bobcat Fire. Officials said that if an evacuation order is issued, the City of Monrovia will coordinate evacuations in two phases. The first phase will include all residents north of Hillcrest Boulevard and Greystone Avenue. The second phases will include residents living between Hillcrest Boulevard and Greystone Avenue, south to Foothill Boulevard.

Officials from the City of Duarte also issued an evacuation warning for residents living in the Duarte Mesa —area off Mt. Olive north of Woodlyn Lane in Bradbury — Monday night. Like Monrovia, if an evacuation order is issued, Duarte will coordinate evacuations in two phases. The First Phase will be all residents in the Mesa area off Mt. Olive, north of Woodlyn Drive in Bradbury. The Second Phase will be all residents in the Red Tops area, north of Sunnydale Drive and west of Las Lomas.

Staff at the Mount Wilson Observatory north of Pasadena were evacuated early Monday as the Bobcat Fire inched closer, according to the observatory.

“As the fire spreads to areas like Mt. Wilson, which includes the Mt. Wilson Observatory, the fire management team is forced to adopt dual strategies to fight both forest fires and structural fires, which means ensuring access for firetrucks into the forest. But the number one priority remains protecting lives. We can avoid preventable deaths by following orders from the fire management team and local governments. I am urging residents to stay away from the Angeles Forest, which remains closed through this week, and to carefully heed all evacuation warnings from the Forest Service, fire management team, and local governments. Residents should be on alert and prepared to relocate if their community is threatened,” said Rep. Judy Chu.

Throughout Tuesday night, the Bobcat Fire slowly burned on Rankin Peak and moved south, east and north of the foothill communities of Monrovia, Arcadia and Duarte. Fire officials in San Gabriel valley were keeping a watchful eye on the wildfire, as shifting winds could potentially push the flames towards residential areas and unhealthy air quality created by the smoke and ash is causing considerable problems for elderly people and those with underlying health problems.

On Tuesday night the City of Arcadia asked residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue to voluntarily evacuate as forecasts anticipated strong winds during the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning.

The City of Sierra Madre also advised all residents north of Grandview Avenue to voluntarily evacuate due to the Bobcat Fire.

The Monrovia Community Center is now serving as an “Information and Cooling Center” where up-to-date information can be found. The number of the Community Center is (626) 256-8246.

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has opened an evacuation point at Santa Anita Park (285 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007) for those affected by the Bobcat Fire. The evacuation point is a rest site for residents to gather and assess their needs and for the Red Cross to present lodging options. Residents can access the evacuation point at Santa Anita Park via the Gate 5 entrance on Huntington Drive. For information, call (800) 733-2767.

Accommodations are also being made for large animals at the Pomona Fairgrounds Gate 12 (2201 White Ave., Pomona, CA 91768). For more information, call (909) 538-2204 or (909) 865-4600.

The U.S. Forest Services has also announced that the Angeles National Forest will be closed to all activity until Monday, Sept. 14. The closure includes all USFS roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites.

For the latest information, monitor local news, social media, and lacounty.gov/emergency.