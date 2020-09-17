Bobcat Fire Grows to More Than 50K Acres Thursday

An evacuation order for residences within the area north of Angeles Crest North, between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39, was in place Thursday morning as officials announced that the Bobcat Fire has burned 50,539 acres and remains at 3% containment.

An evacuation warning was also issued Wednesday night for residents in the unincorporated community of Juniper Hills. The warning was for residents south of Fort Tejon Road, east of 96th Street East and south of Valyermo Road west of Bobs Gap Road.

The evacuation order affecting Arcadia residents was lifted Wednesday at 4 p.m. but residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue remain under an evacuation warning. Evacuation warnings also remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA, 91007. Residents are advised to enter through Gate 5. To reach Red Cross Los Angeles, call (800) 675-5799.

In the foothill communities south of the fire, crews are concentrating on “mopping up and improving the lines to secure the fire in this area,” according to the incident report. By Thursday afternoon fire retardant was visible along portions of the foothills.

Around Mt. Wilson, firefighters continue to protect infrastructure and push the fire line towards the north. In the northern portion of the fire, crews continue to work on the dozer lines that were started Wednesday night. Firefighters will be scouting for additional opportunities for both indirect and direct fire lines north of Highway 2 Thursday.

On the east, crews are attempting to secure lines between Highway 32 and the Ranch 2 Fire scar.

According to officials, this is the eighth day of record-setting fuel dryness and it is one of the factors complicating efforts to control the fire.

Air quality remain very unhealthy for all individuals in east San Gabriel Valley, the Pomona/Walnut Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains. Various other areas in Los Angeles County are experiencing unhealthy air.

There will be another virtual community meeting Thursday night where fire management will provide an update on the Bobcat Fire. The meeting will streem on the City of Duarte YouTube channel, the City of Monrovia Facebook page, the Los Angeles County Fire Department Facebook page, and on Zoom for the ASL community (meeting ID: 160 151 6683).

Full containment is not expected until Oct. 30, according to the U.S. Forest Service.