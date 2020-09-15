Bobcat Fire Surpasses 41K Acres, Containment Decreases

The Bobcat Fire was very active on both the north and south ends Monday and is now at 41,231 acres with 3% containment. Firefighters worked overnight with a focus on protecting Mount Wilson and foothill communities. Tuesday’s primary focus remains at keeping the fire from reaching Mount Wilson and the foothill communities. A secondary priority will be to keep the fire south of Highway 2. Aircraft will support ground resources as visibility allows. The closure of national forests in Southern California has been extended to Sept. 21.

There remains no imminent threat to Pasadena; however, an evacuation warning remains in effect for residents in the city’s foothill neighborhoods, north of Sierra Madre Boulevard. Monday, the fire reached within ¾-½ mile northwest in the direction of Mt. Wilson Observatory on the southwest and the upper portions of Spanish Creek in the southeast. Strategic burn operations began Monday and went late into the evening to protect the infrastructure around Mt. Wilson. The strategic burn operation will continue Tuesday as weather conditions permit.

An evacuation order has been issued for all residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue in the City of Arcadia and portions of Sierra Madre. Residents are advised to evacuate the area using Santa Anita Avenue. San Gabriel Canyon including Camp Williams remains under an evacuation order. A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA, 91007. Residents are advised to enter through Gate 5.Residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue remain under an evacuation warning.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

Conditions could change rapidly, so officials advise that residents have a plan in place (including for animals) and pack supplies ahead of time in case evacuations are ordered. See Los Angeles County Fire Department’s “Ready, Set, Go Guide” for preparation tips.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the following areas:

Central Los Angeles

Northwest Coastal LA County

Southwest Coastal LA County

South Coastal LA

Southeast LA County

West San Fernando Valley

East San Fernando Valley

West San Gabriel Valley

East San Gabriel Valley

Pomona-Walnut Valley

South San Gabriel Valley

South Central Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita Valley

San Gabriel Mountains

This advisory remains in effect through Wednesday.

The Bobcat Fire is a no drone zone. Drones can collide with firefighting aircraft and cause a serious or fatal accident. Anyone interfering with wildfire suppression efforts may be subject to civil penalties and criminal prosecution.