California Property Tax Postponement Applications Now Available

Applications for property tax deferment for the 2020-2021 tax year are now available, according to State Controller Betty T. Yee.

California’s Property Tax Postponement (PTP) Program, allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind, or have a disability and who meet income, equity, and other requirements to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence. As of last year, manufactured homes are also eligible for property tax postponement.

In the 2019-2020 tax year, California homeowners were able to postpone more than $4 million in residential property taxes. The addition of manufactured homes made tax deferment available to a greater number of seniors and Californians with disabilities living on fixed incomes. Eligibility has been further expanded this year, with the household income limit raised from $35,500 to $45,000. For the 2020-21 tax year, household income is based on the 2019 calendar year.

Funding for PTP is limited, and applications will be processed beginning Oct. 1 in the order they are received. Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements. A lien will be placed on the real property, or a security agreement filed with the Department of Housing and Community Development for a manufactured home, until the account is paid in full.

Applications and additional details can be found online or by calling (800) 952-5661.