New Traffic Measures in Temple City Over Safety Concerns

August 19th, 2016 by Temple City Tribune

The Temple City council has approved the installation of Northbound and Southbound stop signs – stop pavements legends and thermoplastic stop lines on the west frontage road of Rosemead Boulevard, opening at Sereno Drive.

On April 26, 2016 residents around the area began to complain about vehicular traffic and pedestrian safety concerns. Residents demanded something to be done and brought it upon the council. There were inspections made by the City’s traffic engineer on May 2016, conducting traffic reviews and collected accident data from Rosemead Boulevard intersecting Sereno Drive. On June 22, 2016 the data was reviewed by Transportation and Public Safety commission and brought it before the City Council for review and approval.

The data collected by Transtech found that parking around the area is congested due to the limited of space and multi -unit apartments and condos. Between 2011 and 2016 there has been five collisions reported at the intersection of Rosemead Boulevard and Sereno Drive. According to the Traffic Record “of the accidents there was one bicycle related collision in 2015 which involved a WB right turning vehicle hitting a NB through bicyclist at Sereno Drive and Rosemead Boulevard, which only resulted in property damage. There has been vehicle collisions, bicyclist, hit parked cars, however no fatalities in this intersection. The collision could have been much worse – precautions need to be addressed for this intersection.

Installing stop signs and other traffic measures between Rosemead Boulevard and Sereno Drive will help reduce the number or collisions in the community. Transtech made a review of Rosemead Boulevard, Transtech mentions “Rosemead Boulevard has two travel lanes in each direction few parking on both sides of the street.” However, installation of these traffic measures would improve traffic operations between the intersections. But how much will these traffic measures cost the city? The approval of the traffic control measures for Rosemead Boulevard Frontage Road to include a budget allocation for the traffic improvements as part of the first quarter budget adjustments for 2016-2017.

