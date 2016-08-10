Council Approves Plans for Pavement Rehabilitation Project

August 10th, 2016 by Temple City Tribune

By Janette Marquez

On Aug. 2, city council approved plans for a pavement rehabilitation project, set for this upcoming fall, which allows the Pavement Management Program (PMP) to resurface the city streets.

The $1.5 million project is expected to resurface over 11 miles of the city’s streets.

The city wants to improve and repair the streets, in an attempt to make it easier for residents to drive.

Many residents question why certain streets have been selected to be repaired and others have not. The pavement management program does not decide – the city’s engineers make the determination, based on street observations and information provided to the PMP.

However, the city’s decisions also come from reducing the cost from other projects, plans, and minimizing the amount of noise to the community.

PMP wants to maintain decent streets and sidewalks, positively impacting the city and the community.

Some Temple City streets have been recently resurfaced, however other streets need resurfacing. Temple City resident Maria Aguilar states, “I feel that resurfacing the streets will be beneficial for drivers, because it would prevent the tires from wearing out from the potholes of the streets.”

Resurfacing streets can be expensive, depending on the condition of the street.

According to the PMP, the project is estimated to “cost about $24.1 million to resurface all the streets in the city at one time to an overall condition of excellent.”

There are different ranges of pavement conditions, which range from excellent to failed, and the PCI system, which uses the scale from 0 to 100 to rate the condition of the paved surfaces – the lower the PCI rate, the faster it deteriorates, which creates holes, making it difficult for drivers or residents to walk/drive on.

Based on the budget and conditions of the streets, the proposed project includes slurry seal, cold mill, overlay, and reconstruction. These are the types of resurfacing methods PMP may use to resurface the streets, depending on the particular conditions.

The street resurfacing includes two million square feet of pavement, in addition to digging out and reconstructing small areas where there are major potholes and cracks on the streets. Slurry seal is the least expensive pavement coating. Slurry seal is a mixture of water and asphalt and thin coating that is poured onto the pavement to fill up the cracks, ultimately making the surface look more appealing and more manageable to drive upon.