County-operated Vaccination Sites Remain Open for Second Dose at These Sites

Los Angeles County-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites are open and continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and residents who are 65 and older and are due for their second dose of vaccine at these sites.

For the rest of this week, these vaccination sites are only providing second doses to those who are due for their second dose and who received their first dose at these sites

The county-operated sites are:

Pomona Fairplex in Pomona (Pfizer).

The Forum in Inglewood (Pfizer).

California State University, Northridge (Pfizer).

L.A. County Office of Education in Downey (Pfizer).

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia (Pfizer).

Balboa Sports Complex in Encino (Moderna).

El Sereno Recreation Center in Los Angeles (Moderna).

To receive a vaccine at these sites you must have an appointment or be due for your second dose at one of these locations and you must provide documentation of the first dose with either a white card with the date of the first dose, a letter from Public Health, an electronic health record or a first dose confirmation email. Eligible people must receive the same type of vaccine for their second dose (either Pfizer or Moderna) as the first dose.

People who do not meet these criteria will not be vaccinated.

People who are seeking first doses should continue to check the website, VaccinateLACounty.com for available appointments at community-based sites, such as pharmacies or clinics.

People who are seeking second doses should contact the provider where they got the first dose to schedule the second dose appointment.