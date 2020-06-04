County-Run COVID-19 Testing Sites Continue Operating on Modified Schedules

COVID-19 testing is available to L.A. County residents. However, due to L.A. Countywide curfew orders, some testing sites continue to operate on modified hours Thursday. All residents with an appointment at an impacted testing site will be notified via email to reschedule. For residents that did not provide an email, a notification will be made via a phone call. Same day appointments are available at State operated OptumServe sites. To make an appointment at these and other testing sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

The following L.A. County testing sites are closed Thursday, June 4:

Santa Clarita College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The following L.A. County testing sites are on modified hours Thursday, June 4:

Closing at 2:30 p.m.

Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E. 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059,

Closing at 4 p.m.

Hawthorne Memorial Center – Betty Ainsworth Sports Center – 3851 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250.

“While a majority of our testing sites have remained open, some sites have temporarily closed or have operated on modified hours during this week,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. “We are deeply grateful to the testing sites’ staff and healthcare providers who are committed to ensuring access to testing throughout L.A. County.”

For the latest information on impacted testing sites or to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.