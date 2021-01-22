COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Have Declined This Week in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 262 new deaths and 8,512 new cases COVID-19 Thursday. There are currently 7,263 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23% in the ICU. Last week, the seven-day average of new cases was 15,182. This week, the seven-day average of cases is 10,560, a decrease of 30%. Hospitalizations have also decreased this week, down 7% since last week Thursday.

Wednesday, the ​California Department of Public Health issued a statement advising providers that they can immediately resume the administration of lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was temporarily paused last Sunday due to possible allergic reactions in participants at a drive-through site in San Diego County. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists convened yesterday to examine the evidence collected. They had further discussions with the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause. Providers that paused vaccine administration from Moderna Lot 41L20A can immediately resume using this vaccine.

With this decision, more than 18,000 Moderna doses will be freed up and are now available for use at various facilities that had received them in Los Angeles County. These doses do not impact the large-scale county vaccination sites.

Only Los Angeles County healthcare workers in Phase 1A or residents aged 65 and older are eligible to get their vaccination. Appointments are mandatory. With limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, vaccination appointments are near or at capacity at L.A. County vaccination sites. Those who are currently eligible are encouraged to check back often as there may be cancelations. For those without access to a computer or the internet, a call center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help schedule appointments at (833) 540-0473. Individuals are encouraged to use the website whenever possible to sign up for an appointment to avoid long wait times on the phone.

“The process of getting everyone in L.A. county vaccinated will take several months and depends on vaccine availability,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health. “This is the most expansive vaccination campaign in recent history and further complicated by cold chain requirements and the need for two doses. We are asking everyone to be patient while we work through the rollout of our currently limited supply of vaccine from the state.”

County residents and healthcare workers in Phase 1A must show identification and documentation of their eligibility at the time of their appointment. Those without documentation will be turned away, even if they have an appointment. Information on accepted forms of identification and documentation can be found on the Public Health website appointment page.

To find out when it’s your turn to get vaccinated, residents can visit MyTurn.ca.gov. If it isn’t your turn yet, you can register to be notified when you become eligible.

While the County is operating five large-scale vaccination sites, in addition to L.A. City’s vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, most residents will ultimately be vaccinated at doctor’s offices, clinics, pharmacies, and other licensed community vaccination sites as more vaccine becomes available.