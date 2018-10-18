Cynthia Vance for Temple City School Board

As a member of the Temple City Unified School Board, I would work for the community by creating a stable board presence.

The frequent turnover of school board members and staff has led to a lack of transparency, accountability and trust in community stakeholders.

My four years of volunteer committee work for TCUSD Oversight Committee for Measure S Bond, my current service as a Temple City Commissioner, along with my recent Civil Grand Jury experience, demonstrates my ability to work well with others for a common goal. I plan on reaching out to parents, teachers and staff for their valuable input. Accordingly, I would work to reestablish a strong partnership with our city.

Finally, most important, I will work with my fellow school board members to maintain the excellent standards that Temple City students deserve and expect.