Donna Georgino for Temple City Scholl Board

As a proud alumna of Temple City schools and the parent of a TCHS 2011 graduate, I am committed to serving our community and helping students succeed. With a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, goal-setting skills, and professional experience, I will contribute to higher student achievement in the Temple City Unified School District.

In my professional career as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Duarte, I spent over 25 years working collaboratively with the Duarte Unified School District (DUSD). My close working relationship with DUSD included: administering significant agreements between DUSD and the city, serving as a ROP teacher at Duarte High School for 16 years, and serving on the Student Attendance Review Board for 12 years.

Even after my son’s graduation, I continued to focus on bettering Temple City schools and the community. In 2012 I served as the site director for Measure S, where I helped gain voter approval of a $129 million school bond for Temple City school facilities. Currently, I am a member of the Temple City Parks and Recreation Commission and Temple City’s Relay for Life committee. Also, I am involved in the Temple City Camellia Festival, having served as the General Chairman in 2015. Additionally, I am a long-time volunteer with Ramrodders, Temple City Council PTA, and TCHS Grad Nite.

My goals as a member of the Board of Education are to operate a fiscally responsible district, conduct public meetings that are open and transparent, respond positively to citizen input, and improve communications between the district and stakeholders.

I believe that effective board members are independent thinkers that work to strengthen their relationship with the public, have the ability to work well with a team, and always put students first. For more information, please visit donnageorgino.com.