El Monte City Council to Honor Employees for Going Above and Beyond to Assist Elderly Couple Find Housing

June 7th, 2012 by Temple City Tribune

El Monte City Council recognized City Economic Development staff members Manuel Moreno, Sandra Salcedo and Monica Vargas, and Jason Hobson of Domus Development for going above and beyond to provide safe, affordable housing for an elderly couple who were at risk of homelessness.

Upon learning that the couple had nowhere to go after they were asked to vacate an illegally converted and dilapidated garage that they were living in, the employees stepped up and helped them. Immediately, the employees contacted Hobson, whose firm was building the Garvey Court Apartments in El Monte, and the City’s partners at the San Gabriel Valley Consortium on Homelessness to explore what options would be available to the couple.

The employees looked for solutions while being extremely sensitive to the many challenges the couple was facing, namely their age, income and that one of them had a disability.

They found funding through the HPRP program, which provided the couple with a first-floor room at a local hotel equipped with a refrigerator to store medication. The employees didn’t stop there. Vargas and Salcedo assisted the couple in completing applications for housing within the City.

A few days after the couple was placed in the hotel, the City employees were delighted to hear that that the couple was approved to move into a brand new housing unit at the Garvey Court Senior Apartment Development.

The couple moved into its new home on May 7. They sent a letter to the City Council expressing gratitude for the support they received from the employees.

“These employees worked tirelessly to identify emergency housing to assist the couple during a tumultuous time in their life,” El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero said. “They went above and beyond, and we couldn’t more proud of them.”

The City Council also recognized the El Monte Alliance to Keep Youth Tobacco Free for their commitment to raising awareness of illegal youth tobacco sales in the community.

The group of young citizens has been busy raising awareness about the problems of underage smoking and the harmful effects tobacco has on minors.