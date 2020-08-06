Energy and Gas Assistance Funds Provide Utility Assistance to Families

More support with energy bills is now available to people directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to job loss, closures, illness, or for seniors. United Way of Greater Los Angeles is partnering with Southern California Edison (SCE) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) to administer SCE’s Energy Assistance Fund (EAF) and SoCalGas’s Gas Assistance Fund (GAF) programs designed to prevent people from falling into financial hardship. As COVID-19 puts thousands more at risk of financial insecurity, EAF and GAF have extended and increased its maximum assistance available.

Working with an extensive network of community partners, United Way of Greater Los Angeles is helping low-income families in need of utility assistance to apply for EAF and GAF.

“In these uncertain times, our struggling neighbors and communities need us now more than ever,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “We are proud to have partners such as SoCalGas and SCE join us in our fight to end poverty with these critical programs.”

United Way of Greater Los Angeles administers the EAF and GAF programs with several community partners.

If you are having difficulty paying your SoCalGas or SCE bill, please review the information below regarding each assistance program.

Southern California Edison

Energy Assistance Fund (EAF) program operates year round. If you are impacted by COVID-19, the EAF program may be able to provide you with a one-time grant in the amount of the electricity bill, not to exceed $200 ($300 for all electric accounts).

Learn more about SCE’s Energy Assistance Fund and to see if you qualify.

SoCalGas Company

The Gas Assistance Fund (GAF) program operates annually from February thru May. This year, the fund has been extended through December (or until funds are depleted). The GAF program may be able to provide you with a one-time grant for the amount of the gas bill, not to exceed $200.

Learn more about the Gas Assistance Fund from SoCalGas and to see if you qualify today.

These programs are a joint effort of SoCalGas, SCE and United Way of Greater Los Angeles, administered in partnership with nonprofit partner organizations throughout the region.