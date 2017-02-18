Foothill Freeway (I-210) Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation

February 18th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune

Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge and Pasadena

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Foothill Freeway (I-210) as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Noise levels will not exceed state and federal regulations. Water trucks will be used to minimize dust during working hours. The following schedule will be in effect, weather permitting, and is subject to change:

Continuing through spring 2017 Long-Term ramp closure

Eastbound Pennsylvania Avenue on- and off-ramps

Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24

Eastbound I-210

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Up to 3 lanes between Lowell Avenue to Lake Avenue

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Marengo Avenue, Fair Oaks Avenue, Mountain Street, La Crescenta Avenue, Lowell Avenue on-ramps, Ocean View Boulevard off-ramps

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to Ventura Freeway (SR-134)

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to SR-710

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound Glendale Freeway (SR-2)

Westbound I-210

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Up to 5 lanes between Lake Avenue and Lowell Avenue

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Gould Avenue on-ramp, Lowell Avenue, La Crescenta Avenue, Arroyo Boulevard, Windsor Avenue, Mountain Street off-ramps, Pennsylvania Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Angeles Crest Highway, Foothill Boulevard on- and off ramps

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to southbound SR-2

8 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Northbound SR-2 connector to westbound I-210

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. – Westbound I-210 connector to SR-710

The night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along the I-210. Flatiron West, Inc. is the contractor on this $148.5 million project. Construction signs and changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists to construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes. Caltrans appreciates your patience while we work to improve I-210. Motorists are advised to “Be Work Zone Alert.”