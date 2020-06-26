Free Scholarships & Subsidized Summer Camps at L.A. County Parks

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (L.A. County Parks) offers 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the County, for ages 6 years and older. L.A. County Parks 2020 Summer Camps provides support for families that are slowly integrating back into the workforce, that need a safe and affordable program for their children, while out of school.

To ensure the safety of all participants and staff, all camps will adhere to COVID-19 summer camp health guidelines that include physical distancing, cleaning, and the inclusion of personal protective equipment required for both staff and participants. Campers will be assigned to stable groupings during each session. County staff has been trained by the Public Health Department on the protocols required for summer camps.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is subsidizing the L.A. County Parks 2020 Summer Camps by offering scholarships at a free or discounted rate (from 50% to 100%) at selected sites. The availability of these scholarships is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Thanks to the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, we are able to offer free scholarships and affordable day camps for children and youth across the County,” said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. Garcia. “We understand that there are limited out-of-school camps this summer due to COVID-19, and therefore, we are joining together to ensure families have safe options for their children.”

The L.A. County Parks 2020 Summer Camps have over 111 options through mini-camp and full-day camp sessions. The curriculum is focused on instilling positive youth development by using fun themes for participants to explore, learn new skills, and make friends in a matter that is safe for everyone. There are three, two-week sessions that will operate from Monday through Friday, starting with session 1: July 6-17; Session 2: July 20-31; and Session 3: August 3-14.

Full-day camps range from environment, science, engineering, arts and math (ESTEAM), and recreation adventures.

Mini-Camps are great shorter time options that expose children and youth to the outdoors and learn something new. Mini-camps will operate from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., ranging from cheer, sport-drills (non-contact), fitness, arts and crafts, eSports, and leadership and specialty options.

SPOT teen camps will be offered at 11 park sites from 2-7 p.m. and will provide free activities and workshops for youth.

Online registration for L.A. County Summer Camps with a full description of camps, and COVID-19 safety health guidelines are available at the registration and Department website.