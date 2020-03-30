Governor Newsom Establishes Statewide Moratorium on Evictions

The order will apply through May 31, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31, 2020. The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19. This includes anyone unable to work because they are caring for someone suspected of or confirmed to have COVID-19, as well as parents who must care for a child whose school has been closed due to the virus.

The tenant would be required to retain documentation but not required to submit it to the landlord in advance. And the tenant would remain obligated to repay full rent in “a timely manner” and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted. The order provides immediate relief to tenants for whom rent is due on April 1.

This builds on Governor Newsom’s previous executive order authorizing local governments to halt evictions for renters impacted by the pandemic.