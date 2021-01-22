Jurassic Quest Dinosaurs Visit the Rose Bowl Until End of January

The Jurassic Quest drive-thru exhibit invades the Rose Bowl until the end of January with a large collection of mechanical dinosaurs up for display. | Photo by Alex Cordero / Beacon Media News

By Alex Cordero

The largest dinosaur exhibition, Jurassic Quest, makes its way through Southern California and is taking over the Rose Bowl until Jan. 31.

The drive-thru experience features close to a mile-long display of life-sized mechanical dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods. The quest is designed to go along with an educational and exciting audio tour, also available in Spanish, to listen to while you enjoy the scenery come alive from inside your vehicle.

As the pandemic continues to restrict our daily lives, Pasadena is coming up with creative ways to generate business at the Rose Bowl as cancellations of major events, like the Rose Bowl Game, have drastically impacted revenue.

In the past, Jurassic Quest has been an indoor exhibit but, like many large-scale productions, it is pivoting from regular business practices and creating new and safe experiences for customers that meet coronavirus restrictions.

The event is the new version of the show and features over 70 life-like dinosaurs, such as the popular Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops.

Part of the Rose Bowl parking lot has been transformed into a prehistoric scenery with an impressive number of life-size dinosaurs and marine creatures creating a remarkable work of art for people to enjoy safely inside a family vehicle.

Drive-thru experiences seem to be becoming more popular during the pandemic as responsible people who choose to follow safety guidelines consider alternative options for family entertainment.

The new version of Jurassic Quest has health and safety measures in place for everyone, including its crew members and dinosaur trainers, to stay safe.

Jurassic Quest will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are available online for purchase.