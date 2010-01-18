Kiwanis Honors Emperor Students

January 18th, 2010 by Temple City Tribune

Stephanie Santos, Lynn Valkov, and Oliver Endries are Students of the Month



Kiwanis Club of Temple City was pleased to have honored three outstanding students from Emperor Elementary School. Pictured with the proud students is Emperor teacher Shelly Scanlan.

Stephanie is 11 years old and has an older brother. Stephanie enjoys reading books, riding horses, and writing. Stephanie said, “The best things about Emperor are the great Principal and teachers who make learning possible, also learning new things and building character.” Personal goals are to make the American dream come true by publishing a book, get good grades, attend Stanford or Princeton, and become a pharmacist to create medicines that save lives.

Lynn is 11 years old and has an older sister. Lynn enjoys music, math, science, reading, swimming, and watching movies with her sister. Lynn said, “The best things about Emperor are the great teachers, fun classes, and an amazing Principal.” The best thing that ever happened was going on the Catalina trip and coming to Emperor. Personal goals are to have less pollution, build a ice cream factory that creates unique flavors, go to Cal Poly Pomona, become a chemical engineer, and discover a new galaxy.

Oliver is 11 years old and enjoys basketball, baseball, soccer, and science. Oliver said, “The best things about Emperor are the nice teachers, good kids, and it’s fun!.” The best thing that ever happened was wining a big award in baseball. Personal goals are to develop a cure for cancer, build a house for himself, win a soccer championship, get good grades in reading, and meet new people..

Each week the Temple City Kiwanis Club is pleased to recognize outstanding students and their teachers from Cloverly, Emperor, Longden, Oak Avenue, and the Dr. Doug Sears Learning Center. Kiwanis treats students and their teacher to lunch. Students receive a certificate, a letter for their parents, a bumper sticker, a gift certificate from The Hat Restaurant, and a photograph of them receiving their award. Their photo will also be published in Temple City Life, Mid Valley News, Temple City Tribune, and displayed in the Temple City Unified School District lobby.

Temple City Kiwanis has been serving the community since 1939. Members are dedicated men and women who desire to make a difference in the quality of life for the youth of Temple City. Kiwanis meets at 12:00 noon each Tuesday at The Bahooka Family Restaurant. To find out more about Kiwanis, please call Jerry Jambazian at (626) 286-2444. You can also visit their website at templecitykiwanis.org.