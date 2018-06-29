L.A. County Adds $69M to the Rainy Day Fund

June 29th, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

Supervisor Kathryn Barger applauded the adoption of the county’s final 2018-2019 budget that “focuses on the County’s priorities and key issues while still taking a fiscally cautious approach to the use of resources.”

“As I have stressed a number of times previously—and I’m sure I will again—it is critical that we remain committed to our fiduciary responsibility as stewards of public funds, and to ensure that tax dollars are being spent in an efficient and cost effective manner,” she said.

She also applauded the county CEO Sachi Hamai and her team for including $69 million to the county’s rainy day fund. “We have enjoyed many years of economic growth, but the reality is that this can’t last forever,” Barger said. “An eventual downturn is inevitable, and this reserve is so critical to ensuring the continued provision of services in the face of economic challenges.”

However, she also stressed the importance of funding support and treatment for those suffering with mental health issues.

“The over $93 million of Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) funding going to support a variety of programs and needs this next year will go a long way toward improving mental health service provision across the County,” she added. “The utilization of MHSA funding is imperative to the County’s strategic plan to improve mental health, and I look forward to ensuring that these resources are being used in a way that maximizes the countywide impact.”