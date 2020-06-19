L.A. County Calls U.S. Supreme Court Ruling a Victory for Local Dreamers

Los Angeles County, which filed a friend of the court brief in the case, argued that DACA offers a valuable path forward for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by allowing them the chance to contribute to this country without fear of deportation. In a press release, County officials said, “We are gratified that the Court agrees with our position, offering a positive resolution for all DACA recipients who were facing continued uncertainty.”

Based on this decision, the County encourages all DACA recipients who currently have, or have previously had DACA status, to continue to submit their renewal applications.

“Today’s historic ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in support of DACA is a victory for our country and for our nearly 800,000 Dreamers. Our DACA recipients embody the values of this country through their work ethic, their optimism, and unwavering loyalty to this nation. They are military Veterans, medical students, and employees of Fortune 500 companies. As the proud daughter of immigrants, I know this country was built on the tremendous sacrifices of hardworking immigrants,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “Today’s landmark decision sets the stage for renewed efforts to seek permanent protection and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. I am proud of today’s ruling and am pleased that the thousands of DACA recipients who live in LA County — the county with the highest number of DACA recipients in the country — can continue to call Los Angeles County their home.”

The County’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) provides support services and information for immigrants, and leads high-profile efforts to advance County policies that support immigrant stakeholders, including the County’s Immigrant Protection and Advancement Task Force, a multi-sector effort to improve how government engages and serves immigrants.

“We applaud today’s important victory for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers, including nearly 80,000 Angelenos who as our friends, colleagues, and members of our families play a defining role in our rich civic, cultural, educational, and economic life,” said L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs Executive Director Rigoberto Reyes.

In the coming days, OIA will be providing updates about the impact of the decision, including DACA renewal services and information regarding new application filings.

For more information, visit OIA online at oia.lacounty.gov or call (800) 593-8222.