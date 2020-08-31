L.A. County Hair Salons, Barbers, Malls Will Not Resume Indoor Operations

Despite new state guidelines allowing hair salons, barber shops, and shopping malls to open indoors with modifications, Los Angeles County will not allow it.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an easing of restrictions on these businesses throughout the state, allowing them to reopen indoors beginning Monday, with modifications. This applies to counties in all tiers of the new four-tiered system to guide business reopenings. Los Angeles County is currently in the purple tier, indicating widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health explained why it did not update the County Health Officer Order to permit these reopenings. “Since County orders may be more restrictive than State guidance, all current restrictions remain in place until the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Board of Supervisors have an opportunity to review the suggested guidance from the State and take actions that are appropriate for our County.”