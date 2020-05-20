L.A. County Increases COVID-19 Testing With A New Site

Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement to add more than 80 community-testing sites across the state focused on underserved communities, a new testing site opened last Wednesday, May 13, in Los Angeles County at ChapCare’s Vacco Health Center located at 10408 Vacco St., Suite A, South El Monte, CA 91733. This new site is one of 80 testing sites being opened across the state in collaboration with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum.

“This testing site will help increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” said Margaret B. Martinez, MPH, chief executive officer for ChapCare. “We’re thrilled to partner with the State, County, and OptumServe to help expand access in our communities. In recent weeks, we opened another testing location at our Kathryn Barger Health Center in Pasadena to great success, and expect the same at our South El Monte location.”

To determine where to locate new testing sites, the State shared analysis on geographic distance, underserved populations, to address known disparities, and median income, so residents have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status. That information was then evaluated with existing testing locations and the County’s priority to address high-risk populations, including nursing homes and shelters.

“Many of our hardest working families are either uninsured or underinsured and don’t normally seek access to health care, which is why increasing access to COVID-19 testing sites remains one of my top priorities,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “Demographic data has revealed that communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. I will do everything possible to remove barriers to testing. This virus does not discriminate; it has the potential to impact all communities. I thank the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Department of Health Services, OptumServe, and ChapCare for expanding access to testing and making sure all residents are safe and healthy.”

OptumServe has extensive expertise in rapidly deploying and setting up health care services and has worked closely with the military under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lieutenant General Patty Horoho, RN. At maximum capacity, OptumServe will be able to support up to 80 testing sites at one time throughout the state, increasing total testing capacity by more than 10,500 tests per day.

Testing will be by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. For those without internet, appointments can be made by calling (888) 634-1123.