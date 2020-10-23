L.A. County Officials Warn Against Property Tax Scam

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to an alleged property tax scam perpetrated under the guise of COVID-19 building closures.

It’s being reported that unknown people are attempting to fraudulently collect in-person property tax payments at taxpayers’ homes because of COVID-19. The individuals may even have fake identification as well as the tax bill for the specific homeowner in question. These individuals allegedly are claiming that the homeowner must pay their property taxes in-person because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed County offices to the public.

“The County of Los Angeles Treasurer and Tax Collector (TTC) does not conduct in-person visits to collect property tax payments and that any attempts to collect in-person payments are fraudulent,” said Keith Knox, Los Angeles County treasurer and tax collector. “Should you be contacted at your home or hear about this in your neighborhood, do not make payment to the person requesting it and notify local law enforcement immediately. Be sure to provide a detailed description of the individual.”

Assessor Prang agreed, saying that residents need to be aware of this scam and not to engage with anybody seeking an in-person property tax payment.

“It’s important to be cautious with anybody making unsolicited offers,” Assessor Prang said. “Appraisers sometimes will visit homes to appraise the property, but our appraisers will never ask for tax payments. This current activity is a scam and it’s important to report it to the authorities immediately.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TTC and Assessor offices are closed to the public and the TTC is not accepting in-person payments. The TTC accepts payments online, by mail, or over the telephone. For details on available property tax payment options, visit ttc.lacounty.gov. For Assessor information go to assessor.lacounty.gov.