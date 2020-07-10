L.A. County Parks Reopen Splash Pads, Swim Beaches, Overnight Camping

Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (L.A. County Parks) marks the annual celebration as the official start of the Summer 2020 season.

“We invite everyone to enjoy summer fun by visiting our splash pads, swim beaches, and other outdoor amenities at L.A. County Parks,” said Director Norma E. Garcia. “We have convened with over 90 park municipalities, in partnership with the Department of Public Health to develop COVID-19 health procedures to help our staff and park guests stay safe. We are excited, this year more than ever, to continue to celebrate the annual Parks Make Life Better month to promote the importance of access to local parks, recreation, trails and open space for respite and mental wellness to everyone in Los Angeles County.”

L.A. County Parks offer a variety of recreational activities and amenities with respective COVID-19 health guidelines.

Splash Pads are a summer favorite with colorful play areas located at 18 parks. Opened Thursday.

Swim Beaches are a perfect place to relax and refresh along the scenic shorelines of lakes at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, and Castaic State, and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Areas. Opened Thursday.

Overnight Family Fishing and Camping events at select regional parks offer an affordable outdoor “stay-cation” for families looking to experience the outdoors without the long drive. Starting Friday, occurring monthly.

Summer Day Camps offer flexible schedules and free or reduced cost day camp options at 50 locations for ages 6 and up. Currently accepting registration.

PAD In Motion is a new twist on Parks After Dark with an “open streets” concept. Starting July 16 at select parks.

Drive-In at the Park takes the movie theater outdoors at Castaic Lake with double features every weekend through August.

Trails and Natural Areas remain open for active recreation, such as hiking, walking, and running, with physical distancing required.

For a complete list and details, visit the 2020 Summer Fun website at: parks.lacounty.gov/summer.

L.A. County Parks continues to offer free online programming like the Parks From Home virtual recreation center for all ages and Our SPOT virtual for teens.

For the complete list of COVID-19 guidelines and more information on reopening efforts and other changes, visit the L.A. County Parks website at parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19.