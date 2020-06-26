Los Angeles County Temporary Eviction Moratorium Extended to July 31

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order which extends an existing temporary moratorium on evictions in parts of Los Angeles County in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 health emergency. The eviction moratorium, which can be extended on a month-to-month basis, will remain in place until July 31, 2020

The temporary eviction moratorium covers all residential and commercial tenants in Los Angeles County, except those who live or conduct business in cities that have already enacted their own eviction moratoria. The moratorium includes a ban on evictions for nonpayment of rent, if the tenant can show they have been financially impacted by the health emergency, among other protections.

The order also extends the temporary rent freeze in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Property owners may not increase rent for rental units or spaces covered by L.A. County’s Rent Stabilization and Mobilehome Rent Stabilization ordinances.

These actions are retroactive to March 4, 2020.

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA), at the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will work to educate renters and property owners of these new rules.

In the interest of both property owners and tenants, DCBA has developed guidelines to help landlords understand the County’s temporary Eviction Moratorium and take proactive steps now. The guidelines, available at dcba.lacounty.gov/noevictions, include the following topics that owners should consider as they plan for the months ahead:

Applicability for residential and commercial tenants.

How to determine reasonable financial impacts.

Notice requirements and documentation.

Guidance for repayment of rent once the moratorium is lifted.

Resolving disputes between landlords and tenants.

DCBA also provides expanded foreclosure prevention assistance for landlords with 15 or fewer units. If you are a renter or property owner facing financial difficulty, contact DCBA to learn about available resources.

Extensions have also approved $30 million in CARES Act money to be spent on rent assistance during the health emergency. The program will provide up to $1,000 per month for three months to renters and landlords who have lost income as a result of COVID-19.

For more details, contact a DCBA Rent Stabilization counselor by calling (833) 223-RENT (7368); email rent@dcba.lacounty.gov; or visit rent.lacounty.gov.