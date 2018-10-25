Man Charged in Vehicle Odometer Rollback Scheme

A Studio City man has been charged with operating a computerized odometer rollback business for vehicles that were leased from dealerships in the San Fernando Valley and Glendale, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced recently.

Serge Oganesian (dob 11/29/73) faces 13 counts of grand theft of personal property, 13 counts of computer access and fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, all felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

Case BA472209 was filed for arrest warrant on Oct. 17 and Oganesian was arrested yesterday. Bail was set at $761,394.

He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 22 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Oganesian had been allegedly running his odometer rollback business since April 2015 in North Hollywood, Glendale and Studio City at various times, according to Deputy District Attorney Leonard Torrealba of the Consumer Protection Division.

The defendant is accused of hacking the computers of 12 vehicles to change the odometers for people who were leasing the automobiles from local dealerships.

The purportedly false mileage resulted in $76,394 in losses to the dealerships’ financial services companies when the vehicles were returned, the prosecutor said.

Oganesian faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which is being assisted by the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation.