Mental Health Advice With Stan: 6 Tips On Discussing Your Mental Health Issues With Your Friends

By Stan Popovich

You struggle with fear, anxiety, depression, or addiction. Eventually your relatives and closest friends find out about your problems. The problem is that some of them get on your case and do not understand what you are going through.

Here are six ways on how to deal with your friends regarding your mental health struggles.

1. Listen to the professionals and not your friends.

Your friends may mean well, but when it comes down to it, the professionals know your situation more than anyone. They know what you are going through and are trained to deal with your situation. Your friends do not have the answers to your medical condition. When you have questions about your mental health recovery, consult with your counselor or other mental health professional. Listen to them and follow their advice and not your friends.

2. Your goal is to get better.

Concentrate on how you can overcome your fears and anxieties. Don’t waste your time arguing with your friends or relatives who are giving you a difficult time. This isn’t a public relations event where you need to get approval from your friends. This is your life and you are the one suffering. Your main focus is for you to get better.

3. Tell your friends to learn about your condition.

Tell your friends and relatives that the best way for them to help you is to learn about your mental health issues. They could talk to a counselor, read some good books, or join a support group to better understand your situation. If some of your friends won’t do this, then stay away from them. They will only make things worse.

4. Distance yourself from people who give you a difficult time.

Distance yourself from those people who won’t make an effort to help understand what you are going through. You need to surround yourself with positive and supportive people. If you have problems or issues with a particular person, you can always ask your counselor for advice on how to deal with them.

5. Join a local support group to help manage your mental health struggles.

Go to a support group in your area and talk with the other members of the group who understand what you are going through. This is a great way to meet people who understand your problems.

6. Take advantage of the help that is available around you.

If possible, talk to a professional who can help you manage your depression and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with additional advice and insights on how to deal with your current problem. By talking to a professional, a person will be helping themselves in the long run because they will become better able to deal with their mental health struggles in the future.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.