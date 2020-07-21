 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Millions in Grants Available Through L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund

By Temple City Tribune on July 21, 2020

 

Courtesy photo by Alev Takil on Unsplash

Round two of applications is open through Friday only

In response to the devastating effects that COVID-19 is having on the local economy, the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles, in partnership with institutional and corporate philanthropy, have created the L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

The second round of applications is open only through July 24. 

The $3 million fund aims to assist small businesses, nonprofits, and micro-entrepreneurs adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing $5,000 grants to micro-entrepreneurs, and $15,000 grants to small businesses and non-profits. To ensure equitable access to capital across the region, grants will be distributed through a lottery system. More information and applications can be found at lacovidfund.org.

Published in Business and News

Temple City Tribune
Temple City Tribune

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *