Millions in Grants Available Through L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Round two of applications is open through Friday only

In response to the devastating effects that COVID-19 is having on the local economy, the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles, in partnership with institutional and corporate philanthropy, have created the L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

The second round of applications is open only through July 24.

The $3 million fund aims to assist small businesses, nonprofits, and micro-entrepreneurs adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing $5,000 grants to micro-entrepreneurs, and $15,000 grants to small businesses and non-profits. To ensure equitable access to capital across the region, grants will be distributed through a lottery system. More information and applications can be found at lacovidfund.org.