Monrovia Memorial Hospital Opens

April 16th, 2009 by Temple City Tribune

It has been a few years since Monrovia had a hospital of its own. The former Monrovia Hospital closed in late 2004 for suspension of its license for numerous health and safety violations

Since then, a small group of investors joined forces with a vision to reopen the 49 bed acute care facility under new ownership and modernize the much needed community resource. The group carefully planned a sprucing up of the run down hospital, whose history dates back to the early 1900’s. After years of precision planning and millions of dollars spent on the renovations, their dream is now a reality.

The Monrovia Weekly got a chance to tour of the newly refurbished Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. CEO Ron Kupferstein personally led us through the dazzling and clean facility on South Heliotrope in Monrovia.

Along with partner Kevin Smith and property owner Jeff Holmes, the Hospital has a thirty year lease for the current space.

"We’re in it for the long-haul," said Kupferstein as he toured us through the hallways and private rooms of the hospital.

But it’s not just the medical equipment that’s being updated. The patients’ rooms will soon be equipped with flat screen televisions and each room has brand new bedding and mattresses as well as other brand-new furnishings. The rooms are equipped with all the comforts of a major metropolitan hospital – and all right in Monrovia’s back yard.

While they actually have been open for operation since October of 2008, the word is just now getting out about the latest addition to Monrovia’s community.

Kupferstein said he plans to keep the hospital small.



"We don’t lose touch with reality this way," Kupferstein said. "Here’s a group of guys that have the audacity to open a Hospital…" he continued, "We wanted to keep it small and local and be of service to the immediate community."

The hospital has no emergency center for the general public but is willing and able to pitch in when an emergency arises. The hospital currently employs 50-60 full and part-time employees and has plans to expand that number to 250-350 in the not too distant future.

The state of the art equipment helps the lab do 99% of their blood and other tests in house. They have two full operating rooms and provide outpatient service on referrals.

Joy Camerino, Director of Laboratory Services, gave us a brief tour of her department which offers much advancement in blood testing equipment alone. Additionally, Monrovia Memorial Hospital offers two Radiology rooms and portable radiology equipment that is used when patients aren’t able to leave their beds.

Although this is not a walk-in hospital, it fills a much needed void in the city for acute care patients, some of whom may require long term assistance.

"We’re small in size but big in service," Kupferstein asserts. The jovial and friendly CEO recognizes that there is also a need in the community for an Urgent Care Facility which may hapen later at the adjacent building which used to house such a clinic in the past.

Right now the Hospital is a fully functional unit including a pharmacy with state of the art equipment alerting doctors of possible contraindications on any medicine prescribed.

Kupferstein said the Hospital is like a second home to him. He’s a seasoned Health Care professional who knows how to make a successful and happy place not only for patients but also the staff of doctors and nurses and all the ancillary professionals needed to operate a hospital smoothly. The jovial CEO said he wants his employees to be happy and subsequently they’ll be more productive. It is a simple formula really, but not always practical in a hectic modern hospital. Luckily, Monrovia Memorial will remain small and perhaps considerably more manageable than many of its counterparts elsewhere.

By Terry Miller