Neighborhood Council Budget Advocates Hosting Annual Budget Day in Los Angeles

June 21st, 2018 by Temple City Tribune

The Neighborhood Council Budget Advocates are inviting all Los Angeles residents and stakeholders to their annual Budget Day at the Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, June 23.

Speakers will include City Council President Herb Wesson, City Council Member and Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee Paul Krekorian, Controller Ron Galperin, and Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Ben Ceja. They, and others, will give residents an overview of the city budget process and its impact on services, including street repairs, tree trimming, and other services that affect neighborhoods.

This will be followed by breakout sessions to discuss regional concerns and ways to prioritize the needs of the community. Everybody’s input is welcome.

The event will start in the 3rd floor rotunda of the Los Angeles City Hall with registration at 7 a.m. A free hot and cold breakfast buffet will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. The plenary sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the John Ferraro Council Chamber.

The regional sessions will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude with elections of budget advocates by budget representatives from neighborhood councils across the city, replacing those who have stepped down.

Everyone who lives or works in greater Los Angeles is invited to participate. Please RSVP at: http://bit.ly/budgetday2018 or at http://ncbala.com/. Directions and details on parking will be provided to people after they RSVP. For additional information, please contact LABudgetAdvocates@gmail.com.