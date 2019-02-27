Newborn Babies at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Receive Handmade Red Hats for Heart Month

Babies born at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) in February are receiving red hats knitted and crocheted by volunteers for the American Heart Association (AHA) in celebration of American Heart Month. CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is participating in the AHA’s Little Hats Big Hearts program, which raises awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country. The hospital expects to provide 250 newborns with the hats this month.

“This is our first year participating in the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program, and we hope that the striking images of beautiful newborns in red hats helps to raise awareness of heart disease in America,” said Dr. Bente Kaiser, MD, Chair of OB-GYN, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

One of the busiest private obstetric hospitals in the city, CHA HPMC has a highly skilled and compassionate physicians, nurses, and staff who are prepared to care for mom and baby. The hospital’s experts have the skill, training and preparation to care for some of the most complex pregnancies and deliveries with its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) directed by renowned neonatologists from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group and staffed by specially trained experts. CHA HPMC is a recognized leader in the area and holds a Baby-Friendly Hospital Designation from the World Health Organization / UNICEF.

“Whether or not your baby is born with a heart defect, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s NICU provides some of the most advanced, state-of the art care in the Los Angeles area,” said Dr. Arlene Garingo, MD, one of the neonatal-perinatal medicine specialists at CHA HPMC’s NICU.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program provides hats to hundreds of thousands of newborn babies in 40 states across the country. For more information on the program, visit the American Heart Association’s website at www.heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts.

American Heart Month is an annual celebration in February that began in 1963 to encourage Americans to join the battle against heart disease. A presidential proclamation pays tribute each year to researchers, physicians, public health professionals and volunteers for their tireless efforts in preventing, treating and researching heart disease.