No Curfew for L.A. County Thursday Night

Los Angeles County does not plan to issue a countywide curfew order tonight. However, cities within the County have the legal authority to implement curfews for their jurisdiction, according to the County.

The announcement followed Sherriff Alex Villanueva announcing that the department would no longer be enforcing curfews following days of peaceful protests.

“Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will no longer enforce a curfew. Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions,” the sheriff said in a statement.

On Wednesday, county Supervisor Janice Hahn said curfews were no longer needed and that it seemed like they were “being used to arrest peaceful protesters.”