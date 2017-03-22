One of Two Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Residential Burglary in Temple City

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
March 22nd, 2017 by Terry Miller
Social media posts exaggerate temple city incident Wednesday
By Terry Miller
Two black males in their 20’s were seen jumping fences near Temple City High School Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to burglarize homes. The 911 calls prompted high school officials to lockdown the school while the LASD attempted to apprehend the suspects.
Meanwhile, students at the school were exaggerating the incident and sending out false and misleading information that there were suspects on the grounds of the high school with guns.
Temple Station deputies went door to door and found one residence with what appeared to be an open window and an obvious attempt to break-in.
One suspect was immediately arrested and placed in a cruiser outside the school at around 12:45 p.m.
Ironically, some LASD deputies were attending a Social Media workshop today to better understand how the Department can use social media platforms to obtain information and keep the public safe with the latest technology and accurate information.
The schools in the immediate area are no longer on lockdown. While the first suspect, the other suspect got away.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Temple Station LASD at (626) 285-7171.
Roxanne Quintero
March 23, 2017 at 7:06 am
Terry Miller, did you check your facts first before writing this garbage? Are you a parent? Did you speak first hand with any of the children that reportedly brought this information to light? The students were scarred. This was the second time they were on lockdown this week. Loved my TC Tribune. Not anymore. Jerks like you with a job like that doesn’t deserve me reading your articles. Waste of time.
Temple City Tribune
March 23, 2017 at 10:12 am
Dear Ms. Quintero:
Thanks for your note. We did check our facts, and yes the children were understandably upset. We also contacted the school and NO ONE called us back! We got our information from Deputies on scene and at Temple Station.
However, personal attacks are not appropriate in this situation. Many parents said they received false information due to the nature of social media…The LASD did a wonderful job tracking down one of the suspects. It was the result of attempted burglaries by two African American males. No weapons were found and initial reports WERE exaggerated. We attempted to get the facts, and that’s EXACTLY what we reported.
TCHS Teacher
March 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm
I’m a teacher at TCHS and this was not the second time we were locked down this week. In fact, it was the first time I can recall being locked down in many years. Looks like Ms Quintero needs to check facts herself.
Let's get real
March 23, 2017 at 11:25 pm
Honestly this is all nonsense. Since when does a home burglary in temple city require a helicopter telling residents to stay in doors and lock up. TC Sheriff station is not being honest about what really happened. So many of us have had our homes robbed in recent years and this station doesn’t do anything about it. They take hours to show up and days to send a detective for finger printing. On top of that, what is with the huge rise of homeless vagrants in our town!? It’s not safe , down right filthy. City council should be ashamed of how law inforcemnt lets this go on. Satanist in the blue truck with blue camper shell and upside down crosses, sleeps behind apollo burger and is regularly seen driving slowly past elementary schools in the morning, all the time! Weird long hair Asian guy with long nails always camped in front of TJ max or next to whaleys liquor. Black lady always asleep next to Bank of America. Old white man who likes to chase women and talk to himself always loitering at apollo or the bar fronts. Hispanic guy black pants black shirt bandana on head. That guys always drunkwith a 40 pan handling and his backpack. If my family sees all this every day then the sheriffs and city council do too and they do nothing. This city is a disaster clearly already happening . One week samurai attack, then teen girl stabbed 30 times, Monday proved sheriffs in this town are not prepared and yesterday , really man, how much did that cost us tax payers for that helicopter flying around like there were terrorists in the streets. Instead of worrying about ticketing with the street sweeper let’s focus on the real problems here!
Brandon
March 24, 2017 at 11:45 am
I understand that you wanted to clear up some misunderstandings about the severity of the situation, however the way you put it makes it seem like the students were getting riled up for no good reason. A man who had just attempted to commit a crime may be on school grounds and the school initiates lock down, these are legitimate reasons. I know that it’s not that big of a deal, but my younger brother was there and was genuinely nervous about the whole situation. I would appreciate it if you wouldn’t just play the whole thing off like it was just some small inconvenience that got blown out of proportion because of some naive children. Just my opinion on the matter.