One of Two Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Residential Burglary in Temple City

March 22nd, 2017 by Terry Miller

Social media posts exaggerate temple city incident Wednesday

Two black males in their 20’s were seen jumping fences near Temple City High School Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to burglarize homes. The 911 calls prompted high school officials to lockdown the school while the LASD attempted to apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile, students at the school were exaggerating the incident and sending out false and misleading information that there were suspects on the grounds of the high school with guns.

Temple Station deputies went door to door and found one residence with what appeared to be an open window and an obvious attempt to break-in.

One suspect was immediately arrested and placed in a cruiser outside the school at around 12:45 p.m.

Ironically, some LASD deputies were attending a Social Media workshop today to better understand how the Department can use social media platforms to obtain information and keep the public safe with the latest technology and accurate information.

The schools in the immediate area are no longer on lockdown. While the first suspect, the other suspect got away.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Temple Station LASD at (626) 285-7171.