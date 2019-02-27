Parents Charged With Death of Their Baby Son

The parents of a 5 ½-month-old boy were charged today in connection with his death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Adam Manson and Kiana Williams each charged in case BA475402 with one count of child abuse resulting in death. The pair is scheduled to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami of the Family Violence Division, Complex Child Abuse Section, is prosecuting the case.

On Dec. 31, 2018, the defendants were staying in a South Los Angeles motel room with their baby son, Jacsun M. They were allegedly doing drugs and later found their child was dead.

The pair allegedly put the boy’s body in a suitcase and discarded it in a trash dumpster, the prosecutor said. The child has not yet been found.

If convicted, the defendants face a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Culver City Police Department.