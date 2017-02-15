Probation Compliance Check Finds Weapons and Narcotics

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
February 15th, 2017 by Temple City Tribune
On Feb. 14, Temple City Sherriff’s Deputies from the Rosemead Special Assignment Team and the Probation Department conducted a Probation Compliance Check on the 3700 block Strang Avenue in Rosemead. The search resulted in the discovery of narcotics and several firearms including two AR-15 rifles, a shotgun, a handgun, ammunition and approximately 2000 pills of a controlled substance. Khamsana Phimmasone, 35, was arrested for ex-felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and Donny Phimmasone, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales. Both individuals are scheduled to appear at El Monte Superior Court on Feb. 16. The LASD Narcotics Unit is handling the investigation.