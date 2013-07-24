Routes Introduced for Possible Temple City Trolley System

July 24th, 2013 by Temple City Tribune

July 24 presentation to share results of transit study

With the City’s fixed-route transit study nearing completion, see the routes being proposed at the presentation to the Parks and Recreation and Public Safety commissions on Wednesday, July 24, 6 p.m., in Council Chambers (5938 Kauffman Ave.).

The meeting is open to the public and will share the project team’s recommendations for possible travel routes, based on public input gathered to date. As part of the study, the City led an extensive outreach effort including hundreds of survey responses; and a public route-planning workshop in April to identify desired destinations.

“I’m excited to see how well the consultants will translate public input into a working community transit system,” said Mayor Cynthia Sternquist. “A local public transportation service would be such a tremendous and valuable addition to our community-especially for students and seniors who may not have access to a car, and even those looking to ‘go green’ and reduce their gas mileage.”

The establishment of a new transit system would be in line with the City’s strategic approach to achieving sustainability, economic development and customer service goals. In light of recent “complete streets” initiatives to improve walking and biking facilities, a community shuttle would add another transportation option to reduce driving and congestion. In particular, bus stops in commercial areas will increase access and support local businesses. Possible scenarios for vehicles might even integrate an old-fashioned trolley appearance, creating a unique regional attraction while paying homage to the community’s Red Car heritage.

After the presentation before the joint commission, the project team will incorporate any additional input before making a final recommendation for Council consideration in late summer. If adopted, the City would commence implementation procedures-involving the selection and procurement of capital and an operations contract, as well as the development of a comprehensive marketing plan.

By staff estimation, should a recommendation be formally adopted, deployment could be expected as early as next summer. For more information about the joint commission meeting or the fixed-route transit study, call City Hall at (626) 285-2171.