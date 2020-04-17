Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Available For All LA County Residents Showing Symptoms

Share the knowledge!









– Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

Free, same-day tests are now available for all LA County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:

Immigration status.

Insurance status.

Age.

Underlying health issues.

Health equity is central to Los Angeles County’s mission to build a network of free COVID-19 testing sites. There are currently 29 operational sites throughout the County. There are both drive-up and walk-up sites. To ensure the sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time.

Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment:

Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.

If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.

Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.

People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.

There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.

For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov.

There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

For more information, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.