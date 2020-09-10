Six L.A. County COVID-19 Testing Sites Close Due to Unhealthy Air Quality

Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close Thursday and Friday:

College of the Canyons (Santa Clarita).

East LA College (Monterey Park).

Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 (Pomona).

San Gabriel Valley Airport (El Monte).

Montebello Civic Center (Montebello).

Panorama City (Panorama).

All residents who had a testing appointment at an impacted testing site will be notified via email to reschedule their appointment. For residents who did not provide an email, a notification will be made via phone call. Same-day appointments are still available at testing sites across L.A. County. Residents who would like to make an appointment or reschedule their appointment at a convenient location not impacted by poor air quality should visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or call 2-1-1.

Smoke from the two major local wildfires — the El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains, and the Bobcat Fire burning north of Azusa and Glendora in the Angeles National Forest — is producing substantial amounts of wildfire smoke, which can be harmful. Symptoms from wildfire smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness (i.e., bronchitis). Those with sensitive conditions can experience difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.

For the latest information on testing site closures and to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.