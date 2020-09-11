Some L.A. County Parks Close to Poor Air Quality Caused by Fires

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (L.A. County Parks) is temporarily closing several park locations, programming, and amenities and canceling specific programming through the weekend due to poor air quality caused by the Bobcat Fire and the El Dorado Fire. L.A. County Parks will access conditions daily before reopening these facilities. Reopening is contingent on air quality and safety measures. Below is a list of affected locations and programming.

L.A. County Parks Locations

The following locations will be closed through the weekend:

Eaton Canyon Natural Area.

Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area.

Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park.

Lario Staging Area.

Marshall Canyon Regional Park and Nursery.

Peck Road Water Conservation Park.

San Dimas Canyon Natural Area.

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Pad in Motion Closed

PAD In Motion events on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon are canceled. Next week’s regularly scheduled PAD In Motion events are contingent on air quality and safety measures. For future dates and locations, visit parks.lacounty.gov/padinmotion. List of impacted parks:

Athens Park.

Loma Alta Park.

Mayberry Park.

Roosevelt Park.

Overnight Family Fishing & Camping Program Rescheduled

Overnight Family Fishing and Camping programming scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, are canceled and will be rescheduled for next Friday, Sept. 18, contingent on air quality and safety measures. This includes programming at:

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.

Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park.

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.

Whittier Narrows Recreation Area.

All Splash Pads Closed

The following splash pads are closed until Tuesday, Sept. 15, contingent on air quality and safety measures:

Adventure Park.

Allen Martin Park.

Alondra Park.

Carolyn Rosas Park.

City Terrace Park.

Dalton Park.

Los Robles Park.

Mayberry Park. Pathfinder Park.

Pearblossom Park.

Rimgrove Park.

San Angelo Park.

Stephen Sorenson Park.

Sunshine Park.

Valleydale Park.

Washington Park.

Boating Closed

Lakes at the following locations are closed for all boating activities through the weekend. Food, bait and boat concessions and paddleboat and bicycle rentals are closed.

Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park.

Santa Fe Dam Regional Park.

Specific Natural Areas and Trails Closed

The following natural areas and trails are closed through the weekend, contingent on air quality and safety measures:

Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area.

Eaton Canyon Natural Area.

San Dimas Canyon Natural Area.

For more information and updates, visit the L.A. County Parks’ website at parks.lacounty.gov.