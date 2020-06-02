Some L.A. County-Run COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed, Operating With Modified Hours

Some Los Angeles County testing sites will be closed or operating on modified hours Tuesday. All residents who had a testing appointment at an impacted testing site will be notified via email to reschedule their appointment. For residents that did not provide an email, a notification will be made via a phone call.

The following L.A. County testing sites are closed Tuesday, June 2:

AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022.

AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280.

AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790.

South Bay Galleria – 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278.

The following LA County testing sites are on modified hours Tuesday, June 2:

Closing at 2:30 p.m.

Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E. 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059.

Closing at 5 p.m.

California State University, Los Angeles – 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032.

ChapCare Pasadena – 1595 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.

ChapCare Vacco Health Center – 10408 Vacco St., Suite A, South El Monte CA 91733.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center – 1000 W. Carson St., Bldg N26., Torrance, CA 90502.

Hawthorne Memorial Center – Betty Ainsworth Sports Center – 3851 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250.

Los Angeles County – Crenshaw Area Office – 3606 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016.

Santa Monica College – 2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90405.

West Jordan High School – 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach, CA 90805.

For the latest information on testing site closures or to make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.